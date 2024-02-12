Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,403 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.33% of Domo worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 27.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after buying an additional 716,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 215,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Insider Activity at Domo

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $66,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOMO

Domo Price Performance

Shares of Domo stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Profile

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.