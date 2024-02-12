Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 24,560 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,560 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Select Water Solutions worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 317.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 708,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 538,571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 41.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

WTTR opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $905.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

