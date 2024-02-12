Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 388 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after acquiring an additional 361,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after acquiring an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in F5 by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $196,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $186.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.41 and a 200 day moving average of $165.57.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,398 shares of company stock worth $1,106,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

