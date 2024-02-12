Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 5,290 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 78.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,563,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 64.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $122.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.65 and its 200 day moving average is $144.84.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

