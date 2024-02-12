Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 803.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 463.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 730,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 600,537 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ES opened at $54.98 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 85.63%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

