Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.76. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $334,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $12,058,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

