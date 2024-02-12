FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 212,204 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,065 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $39,036,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,860,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $477.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $487.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

