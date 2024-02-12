Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,323.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,193.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,009.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $650.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,336.39.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,970 shares of company stock worth $22,152,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

