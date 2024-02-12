Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,910 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $61.76 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

