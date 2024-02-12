First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,037 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,949 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of First Solar by 24.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,480 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 6.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,081 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $151.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.43. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

