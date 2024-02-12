Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:FMX opened at $141.64 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $143.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.71.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
