Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FMX opened at $141.64 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $143.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.