Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.44 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

