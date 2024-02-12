General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Lessened by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Shares of GD stock opened at $270.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $271.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.76 and a 200-day moving average of $240.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

