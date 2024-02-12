Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.67% of Geospace Technologies worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 738,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 85,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $158.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Geospace Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

