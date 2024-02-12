Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.27% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 208,753 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,494,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

