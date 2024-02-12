Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,398 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.20% of Grid Dynamics worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,225,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,626,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after buying an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,752,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after buying an additional 316,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDYN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,275,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,717,272.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,262 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $1,100,704. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.