Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (GUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Price Performance
GUG opened at $14.53 on Monday. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $15.08.
