Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GOF opened at $13.94 on Monday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $78,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $155,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $190,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $207,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

