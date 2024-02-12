Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBAB opened at $16.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.