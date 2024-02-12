Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBAB opened at $16.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

