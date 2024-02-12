Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Haleon were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Haleon by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after buying an additional 389,194 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Haleon by 22.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Haleon by 51.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 60,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haleon by 49.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 216,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

