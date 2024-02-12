Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.3 %

AMETEK stock opened at $168.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $168.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day moving average is $156.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

