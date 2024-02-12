Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 670,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 293,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $120.47 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.34.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

