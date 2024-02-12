Headlands Technologies LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Royal Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $111.66 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

