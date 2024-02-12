Headlands Technologies LLC Has $146,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

