Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $100,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 169.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $113.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

