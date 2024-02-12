Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $100,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $12,872,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.22 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

