Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $271.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.05 and a 200-day moving average of $227.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $272.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.