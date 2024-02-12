Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 943 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $214.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $215.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.17.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Get Our Latest Report on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.