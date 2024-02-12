Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $250.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.63 and a 200 day moving average of $238.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

