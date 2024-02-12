Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 817 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

First Solar Stock Up 5.8 %

First Solar stock opened at $151.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.43. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

