Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,351,000 after purchasing an additional 197,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after purchasing an additional 111,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,770,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $96.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $102.64.

Insider Activity

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

