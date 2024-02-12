Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $127,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $174.52 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $175.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELF. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.58.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

