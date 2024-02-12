Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.8% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ opened at $156.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.73.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.