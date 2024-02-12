Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $192.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.63. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $198.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HLT shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

