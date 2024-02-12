Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Decreased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Hologic were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after buying an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.44 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

