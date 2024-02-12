Huntington National Bank Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Tetra Tech by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,760 shares of company stock worth $7,794,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $178.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.19 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.11.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.