Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL) Stake Boosted by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJUL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Price Performance

BATS:PJUL opened at $37.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

