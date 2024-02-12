Insider Selling: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andreas Liris sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.88, for a total value of C$18,816.00.
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$25.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of C$22.73 and a 52-week high of C$31.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.
Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently -65.12%.
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
