Insider Selling: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andreas Liris sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.88, for a total value of C$18,816.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$25.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of C$22.73 and a 52-week high of C$31.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently -65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.86.

Read Our Latest Report on MFI

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.