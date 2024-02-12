Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $74.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $255.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

