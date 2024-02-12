iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,128 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $175,383,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,443,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.