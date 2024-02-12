iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

