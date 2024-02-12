iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stake Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.49% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $51,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,087,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 462,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,023,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,900,000 after acquiring an additional 347,598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $63.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

