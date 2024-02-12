iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lessened by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $80.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

