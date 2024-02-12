iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.99 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

