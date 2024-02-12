iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

