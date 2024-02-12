Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,363,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 1.9 %

ITUB stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

