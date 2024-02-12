Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $175.93 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $176.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

