Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 29,838 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,838 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.3 %

DG stock opened at $135.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $233.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.