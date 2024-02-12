Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Boosted by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 136,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,736,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 124,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.7 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

