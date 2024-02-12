Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE JCI opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

